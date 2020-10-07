October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

EVENTS

1946 – A premiere of Tulebayev’s drama Birzhan i Sara is held at the Abai Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theater.

1993 – The Iliyas Yessenberlin Museum opens doors in Almaty city. Yessenberlin is the author of the most popular and loved novels Golden Horde and Nomads in Kazakhstan’s history.

1997 – Kazteleradio Republican State Enterprise is established to broadcast TV and radio programs.

1998 – The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan is amended to extend the presidential term up to 7 years.

1999 – One of the streets in Berlin is named after great Kazakh poet Abai who has gained popularity in Germany thanks Mukhtar Auezov’s Abai’s way novel.

2009 – The Embassy of the Swiss Confederation is unveiled in the capital of Kazakhstan.

2011 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in the Principality of Monaco. Vladimir Semenikhin is named Kazakhstan’s Consul in Monaco.

2013 – At the XVII session of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies in Chisinau, Kazinform International News Agency is honored with ‘The 20th Anniversary of the CIS’ jubilee medal for the contribution to the development of the CIS member states’ integration.

2014 – Kazakhstan wins in the nomination «Developing landlocked countries» at the Global e-Government Forum 2014 organized by the UN.

2015 – The first language school of the Bolashak International Scholarship is founded at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty city. Its key partner is the British Council.

2019 – The specialized economic zone Qyzyljar is created in North Kazakhstan region, not far from the border with Russia.



