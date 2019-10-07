Go to the main site
    October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

    1997 – Kazteleradio Republican State Enterprise is established.

    2009 – The Embassy of the Swiss Confederation is opened in Kazakhstan.

    2011 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in the Principality of Monaco

    2013 – At the XVII session of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies in Chisinau, Kazinform International News Agency is awarded ‘The 20th Anniversary of the CIS’ jubilee medal for the contribution to the development of the CIS member states’ integration.

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
