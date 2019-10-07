Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 October 2019, 07:00
October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

1997 – Kazteleradio Republican State Enterprise is established.

2009 – The Embassy of the Swiss Confederation is opened in Kazakhstan.

2011 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in the Principality of Monaco

2013 – At the XVII session of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies in Chisinau, Kazinform International News Agency is awarded ‘The 20th Anniversary of the CIS’ jubilee medal for the contribution to the development of the CIS member states’ integration.

History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev