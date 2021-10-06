October 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of October.

NAMES

Member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstanwas born in Almaty region in 1962. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he held several posts at the Ministry of Labor of Kazakhstan. He also was an advisor to the Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

Chairman of the Almaty city courtwas born in Karatau city, Dzhambul region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. He was an arbitrator at the Dzhambul Regional State Arbitrage and also worked as a judge of the Zhambyl Regional Court of Arbitration and the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

Well-known Kazakhstani entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder and General Director of the Altyn Kyran Group of Companies based in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Aktau and Atyrau, President of the International Charity Fund Altyn Kyranwas born in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute, the Market Institute under the Kazakh State Management Academy, the National Economy Academy under the Russian Government, the National School of Public Policies under the Kazakh President’s Public Administration Academy in partnership with the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy (U.S.). He is the founder and director of the Kazakhstan-Germany enterprise AKZHOL.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the national maritime shipping company Kazmortansflot and director of the transportation and logistics department at JSC «KazMunaiGas» NCwas born in 1971. He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval Engineering School and Kainar University. He was General Director of the national maritime shipping company Kazmortansflot until May 2020 when he was appointed to his recent post.

Akim (mayor) of Ridder town in East Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1983 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University. He was designated to his recent post in September 2020.