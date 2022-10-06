October 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 6.

DATES

Kazakhstan marks the Day of a Defense Industry Worker established back in 2016 after the formation of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

EVENTS

2005 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postal stamp on the 125th anniversary of the Kazakh scholar writer and educator Akhmet Baitursynov.

2011 – The memorial plaque is unveiled to remember the Lithuanian female prisoners held in ALZHIR camp.

2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Dinara Saduakassova wins gold at the World Youth Chess Championship held in Durban (South Africa) in the adult category of 18 years old. The Kazakhstani scored 10 out of 11. The second-best result belonged to the contestant from Germany – 8.5 scores.

2015 – The memorial complex to Abul Khair Khan – a leader of the Kazakh Little juz and Commander-in-Chief of the united army in the Kazakhs’ liberation struggle against Dzungar people – is opened in the medieval necropolis Khan molasy in Aiteke bi district.

2016 – Kazakhstan sets up the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry to implement state policy in the field of defense, aerospace and electronics and information security in the field of information and communications (cybersecurity), and so on.

2018 – Kazakhstani actress Samal Yesslyamova receives the prize in the Best Actress nomination at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival Awards Ceremony.



