Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 October 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 6.

    EVENTS

    2005 – The postage stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov, well-known Kazakh scientist, writer and enlightener, is put into circulation in Kazakhstan.

    2014 – Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakassova wins gold at the Youth World Chess Championship in Durban.

    2015 – The Abulkhair Khan memorial complex unveils in Aiteke bi district.

    2016 – Kazakhstan builds the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

    2018 – Kazakhstani actress Samal Yesslyamova is awarded the Best Actress Prize at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival.

    2018 – Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs launches the Business rescue Service pilot project.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region