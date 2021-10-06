Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 October 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 6.

EVENTS

2005 – The postage stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov, well-known Kazakh scientist, writer and enlightener, is put into circulation in Kazakhstan.

2014 – Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakassova wins gold at the Youth World Chess Championship in Durban.

2015 – The Abulkhair Khan memorial complex unveils in Aiteke bi district.

2016 – Kazakhstan builds the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

2018 – Kazakhstani actress Samal Yesslyamova is awarded the Best Actress Prize at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival.

2018 – Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs launches the Business rescue Service pilot project.

