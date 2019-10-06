Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 6.

2011 – A memorial plaque is unveiled in memory of the Lithuanian prisoners who served imprisonment in ALZHIR concentration camp.

2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Dinara Saduakassova wins a gold medal among adults at the Durban Youth World Championship (South African Republic).

2016 – Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry is established in Kazakhstan.

2018 – Kazakhstani Samal Yeslyamova wins 'The Best Actress' nomination at the 55th International Film Festival in Antalya. Samal Yeslyamova was named the Best Female Actress at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for her role in «Ayka» directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy.

