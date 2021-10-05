October 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of October.

NAMES

Zhuban Moldagaliyev (1920-1988) is the Kazakh poet, translator, journalist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Uralsk Agriculture College.

His works are translated into Russian, English, German, Mongolian and Arabic.

Shona Smakhanuly (1924-1988) is the writer, satirist, participated in the WWII.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.





Yelsiyar Kanagatov (1955) is the director of the sport directorate of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Born in China is the graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, Kainar University.

Has been acting since January 2018.





Askar Biakhmetov (1975) is the deputy head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of management, Kazakh Law Academy, Duke University.

Has been serving since last October.



