October 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of October.

NAMES

Kazakh poet, translator, and journalist Zhuban MOLDAGALIYEV was born in 1920 in West Kazakhstan region and passed away in 1988. He was a graduate of the Uralsk Agricultural College. He participated in the Great Patriotic War. After the war, he worked at newspapers and was a secretary of the Kazakhstan Writers Union. Later in life he headed the union and also worked on his poems which were translated into many languages.

Writer, satirist and veteran of the Great Patriotic War Shona SMAKHANULY was born in 1924 in Zhambyl region and passed away in 1988. He was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. Mr. Smakhanuly contributed to many newspapers and journals as well as authored satiric poems. A secondary school in Almaty city is named after Shona Smakhanuly.

Deputy of the Majilis of the VI convocation, member of the finance and budget committee Yekaterina NIKITINSKAYA was born in 1955 in Almaty city. She graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1977. Prior to joining the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012, she worked at many companies and the Kazakh Agency for fight against economic and corruption-related crimes. She was appointed to her recent post in March 2016.

Director of sports directorate of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Ilsiyar KANAGATOV was born in1955 in China. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute and Kainar University. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2018. Prior to that he held numerous posts at the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

