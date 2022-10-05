Go to the main site
    October 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 October 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 5.

    1868 - The city of Taldykorgan is founded as Gavrilovskoye settlement. In 1920, the settlement is renamed as Taldy-Kurgan. In 2001, it becomes the center of Almaty region. Since June 8, 2022, it has been the administrative center of Zhetysu region.

    1930- Kazakh Agricultural Institute is opened in Almaty.

    1992- First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiates convocation of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Astana at the 47th session of the UN General Assembly.

    2007- The Council of Heads of Migration Bodies of the CIS member states is established in Dushanbe. It includes representatives of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

    2011– The Belarusian city of Gomel hosts the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema.

    2012– The Presidential Central Communications Service is established.

    2013– Descendants of Abylai Khan hand over the bust of their ancestor to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the International Conference in Kokshetau. This gesture symbolizes their gratitude to the Head of State for glorifying the names of great historic figures of Kazakhstan.

    2019– A memorial plaque is unveiled on the house where Kazakh writer, public figure and statesman Sherkhan Murtaza lived in Almaty city.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
