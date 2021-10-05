October 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 5.

EVENTS

1868 – The history of what is now called Taldykorgan city begins. In 1920 the settlement gets its new Taldy-Jurgan. Then, the small area turns into a big city and in 1967 it becomes the center of the entire region.

1930 – The Kazakh Agricultural Institute (now the Kazakh State Agrarian University) opens doors in Almaty city. Its first intake consists of 131 students.

1992 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbaev for the first time puts forward the idea of CICA convocation at the 42nd session of the UN General Assembly.

1992 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the plenary session of the UN General Assembly as the head of newly independent country, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1993 – A memorial plaque is installed on the house where Kazakh poet, writer and translator Zhumeken Nazhimedenov lived.

2007 – The Council of Heads of Migration Bodies of the CIS member states is created in Dushanbe. It includes representatives of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

2011 – The Belarusian city of Gomel hosts the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema. Historical drama «Nomad» unveils the program of the event. The best Kazakhstani dramas produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio are screened as part of the event.

2012 – The Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is founded.

2013 – Descendants of Abylai khan hand over the bust of their ancestor to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev at the International research to practice conference in Kokshetau. This gesture symbolizes their gratitude to the Head of State for glorifying the names of great historic figures of Kazakhstan.

2016 – «Doroga k Materi» (Road to the Mother) drama about the power of maternal love collects the grand prix of the Eurasian Bridge festival. The event brings together guests from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Kazakhstan, China, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, India, and Armenia.

2018 – A bust of Keiki batyr created by Hungarian anthropologists is delivered to the Imanov Museum in Almaty city.

2019 – A memorial plaque is unveiled on the house where Kazakh writer, public figure and statesman Sherkhan Murtaza lived in Almaty city.