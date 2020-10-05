October 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 5.

DATES

World Teacher’s Day

Instituted by UNESCO in 1994, this day attract attention to the role of teachers in the society.

World Architecture Day

The World Architecture Day was created in 2005 by the Union International des Architects (UIA) to show appreciation for the world of architects.

CICA Day

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an international forum uniting countries of the Asian continent created to strengthen interaction and cooperation between them. The first CICA Summit was held in 2002.

EVENTS

1868 – The history of Taldykorgan city begins. With time a small settlement turns into a huge city.

1930 – The Kazakh Agricultural Institute (now the Kazakh State Agrarian University) is opened in Almaty city.

1992 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbaev for the first time proposes the idea of CICA convocation at the 42nd session of the UN General Assembly. The same day Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the plenary session of the UN General Assembly as the head of newly independent country, Kazakhstan.

2007 – The Council of Heads of Migration Bodies of the CIS member states is established in Dushanbe. It includes representatives of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

2011 – The Belarusian city of Gomel hosts the Days of Kazakh Cinema. Historical drama Nomad unveils the program of the event. The best Kazakhstani dramas produced by Kazakhfilm Studio are screened there.

2012 – The Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

2013 – Descendants of Abylai khan hand over the bust of their ancestor to then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the International research to practice conference in Kokshetau. This gesture symbolizes their gratitude to the Head of State for glorifying the names of great historic figures of Kazakhstan.

2016 - Doroga k Materi (The Road to the Mother) drama collects the grand prix of the Eurasian Bridge festival. The event brings together guests from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Kazakhstan, China, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, India, and Armenia.

2018 – A bust of Keiki batyr created by Hungarian anthropologists is delivered to the Imanov Museum.