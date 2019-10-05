Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 5.

    EVENTS

    1992 – During the 42nd session of the UN GA the Kazakh Leader for the first time proposes an idea of CICA convocation.

    2011 - Days of Kazakh Cinema are held in Gomel.

    2011 - «The dialogue through the steppe» documentary is premiered in New York featuring the initiative of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the Congress of the Leaders of world and traditional religions in Kazakhstan.

    2016 - Doroga k Materi (The Road to the Mother) film wins the top honors, the grand prix of the Eurasian Bridge festival.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region