October 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 5.

EVENTS

1992 – During the 42nd session of the UN GA the Kazakh Leader for the first time proposes an idea of CICA convocation.

2011 - Days of Kazakh Cinema are held in Gomel.

2011 - «The dialogue through the steppe» documentary is premiered in New York featuring the initiative of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the Congress of the Leaders of world and traditional religions in Kazakhstan.

2016 - Doroga k Materi (The Road to the Mother) film wins the top honors, the grand prix of the Eurasian Bridge festival.

