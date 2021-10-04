October 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of October.

NAMES

Beisenbai Kenzhebayev (1904-1987) – scholar, translator, PhD, professor.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Communist University of Workers of the East, Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, Kenzhebayev worked for a number of newspapers. Between 1941 and 1944 he was an editor-in-chief of the Kazakh State United Publishing House.

He is the author of the collections of Kazakh satiric folklore «Tympi», «Konil ashar», collection of short stories «Asau zhurek».

Timur Mynbayev (1943-2011) – conductor, composer, musicologist, honored worker of art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he majored in choral conducting as well as composition at the Leningrad Conservatory.

In 1966 and 1972 he was a teacher at the Musical College under the Leningrad Conservatory. Later in 1972 and 1973 he worked at the Leningrad Conservatory. Over many years, he was a conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of Kazakhstan.

He conducted opera plays at the Bolshoi and Mariinsky Theatres, orchestras of the State Symphony Orchestra of Kazakhstan, Tchaikovsky Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra, Moscow State Philharmonic, Peterburg, Yekaterinburg, Saratov, Samara, Yaroslavsky Philharmonics.

Over his creative career, he recorded over 20 LPs and compact discs, performances at the most prestigious musical festivals.

Over the last years he worked as a creative director and chief conductor of the Symphony and Chamber Orchestras of the Gnessin State Musical College in Moscow.

Amirkhan Asanov (1969) – Mayor of Arkalyk city.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Kostanay Institute of Business and Management, Aldamzhar Kostanay Social and Technical University.

He took up his recent post in May 2021.









Akmadi Sarbassov (1977) – First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Eurasian Humanitarian University, Central Kazakhstan Academy, was trained at the International Training Center of the International Labor Organization, Higher State Policy School of Nazarbayev University, Lee Kuan Yew State Policy School.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2020.

Meirzhan Yusupov (1979) – Chairman of the Kazakh Invest national company.

He is the graduate of the Middle East Technical University, got his master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and Harvard University.

He took up his recent post in March 2021.



