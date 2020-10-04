Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 4. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 October 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of October.

NAMES

photo

Prominent scholar, translator, Doctor of Philology, professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Beissenbay KENZHEBAYEV was born in 1904 in South Kazakhstan region and passed away in 1987. Mr. Kenzhebayev worked for many newspapers and headed the Kazakh unified state publishing house. He also worked at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National Univesity.

photo

Conductor, composer, Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstan Timur MYNBAYEV was born in 1943 in Almaty city and passed away 2011. He was a graduate of the Leningrad Conservatory and later taught there. He worked in and toured many countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, and the Republic of Korea.

photo

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region Zholdymurat AMANBAYEV was born in 1957 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

photo

First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection Akmadi SARBASSOV was born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Italian and Singaporean higher education institutes. He took up the recent post in June 2020.

photo

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region Meirzhan MYRZALIYEV was born in 1980. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and U.S. universities. He was designated to his recent post in March 2019.
