October 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of October.

NAMES

Prominent scholar, translator, Doctor of Philology, professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National Universitywas born in 1904 in South Kazakhstan region and passed away in 1987. Mr. Kenzhebayev worked for many newspapers and headed the Kazakh unified state publishing house. He also worked at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National Univesity.

Conductor, composer, Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstanwas born in 1943 in Almaty city and passed away 2011. He was a graduate of the Leningrad Conservatory and later taught there. He worked in and toured many countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, and the Republic of Korea.

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan regionwas born in 1957 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protectionwas born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Italian and Singaporean higher education institutes. He took up the recent post in June 2020.

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan regionwas born in 1980. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and U.S. universities. He was designated to his recent post in March 2019.