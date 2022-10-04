October 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 4.

DATES

The World Animal Day is an international day of action to raise the status of animals and improve their welfare and is celebrated annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

World Space Week (WSW) declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999 is held each year from October 4-10.

EVENTS

1920 – The Constituent Congress of the Councils of the Kazakh ASSR during which the Kazakh Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic as a part of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic was declared is held in Orenburg.

1957 – The first artificial satellite is launched with the use of the intercontinental ballistic missile from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It was at a perigee height of 228 kilometers and an apogee height of 946 km and flew at a speed of 28,565 km per hour.

1994 – The Protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Angola is signed.

2007 – The Biodiversity Conservation Fund of Kazakhstan is founded by non-governmental environmental organizations.

2008 – The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna is set up.

2011 – Kazakhstan is the first in the CIS space to launch the MyPay payment system.

2011 – The Nuclear Threat Initiative Prize award ceremony is held in Washington D.C.

2018 – The exhibition of famous South Korean woodcut artist Lee Chul-soo «The smiling world» is opened at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

2021 – The soloist of the Astana Opera Theatre Alfiya Karimova is presented the honorary title of the People’s Artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

2021 – Kazakhstan receives the FIFA Fair Play Award after the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.



