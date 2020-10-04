October 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 4.

EVENTS

Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan

One of the most popular professional holidays which was first celebrated in the USSR in 1980. It is marked on the first Sunday of October in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Latvia, Ukraine, and many other countries of the former USSR.

World Animal Day

The World Animal Day was instituted at the International Congress of Supporters of the movement to protect nature held in Florence (Italy) in 1931. It is called to attract attention of the humanity to the problems of humanity.

World Space Week

The UN General Assembly declares 4 to 10 October World Space Week to celebrate annually at the international level the contributions of space science and technology to the betterment of the human condition.

1920 - The Kazakh Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic is established as a part of the RSFSR.

1931 – The first issue of regional Kazakh newspaper Ortalyk Kazakhstan is published.

1957 - The 1st space satellite is launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur space center to the orbit.

1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Angola sign a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2005 - A monument to Kazakh fighter, singer, poet and composer Baluan Sholak (1864-1919) is unveiled at his grave in Bulandy district, Akmola region.

2007 - Non-governmental ecological organizations of Kazakhstan establish Kazakhstan's Biodiversity Preservation Fund corporate fund. It is established to create funding scheme of projects aimed at preserving the country's biological diversity and sustainable use of natural resources through grant assistance.

2008 - Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund is founded as the key economic entity of Kazakhstan.

2011 – Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) honors First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Washington, D.C. for his contribution to the cause of nuclear disarmament.

2012 - Scientists of the Margulan Archeology Institute unearth two golden discs with ornaments in Shymkent.

2013 – The Kazakhstani expedition to Iran finds a palace collection of diplomatic documents in Tehran containing correspondence of Safavid rulers with Kazakh khans.

2019 – An alley named after Nurpeissov Baiganin is unveiled next to the Kudaibergen Zhubanov University in Grishin Street in Aktobe city.