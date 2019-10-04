October 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 4.

EVENTS

World Smile Day

The possibility of World Smile Day was authored and started by Harvey Ball who was a business craftsman from Worcester in Massachusetts. He is known to have made the Smiley Face in the year 1963. In 1999 the first World Smile Day was held and had become the tradition every year since. After Harvey kicked the bucket in 2001, a foundation was created in his memory known as «Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation». The motto of the Smile Foundation is «enhancing this world, one smile». Up to date, the Foundation proceeds as the official patron of World Smile Day every year.

World Animal Day

World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The mission of World Animal Day is «To raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals.

World Space Week

World Space Week, October 4-10 annually, is the largest space event on Earth. More than 5,000 events in over 80 countries celebrated the theme «Space Unites the World» in 2018. The 2019 theme is «The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.» The General Assembly declares 4 to 10 October World Space Week to celebrate each year at the international level the contributions of space science and technology to the betterment of the human condition.

1920 - The Kazakh ASSR is created on 26 August 1920, and is a part of the RSFSR.

1957 - The 1st space satellite is launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur space centre to the orbit. The Soviet Union launches it into an elliptical low Earth orbit on 4 October 1957, orbiting for three weeks before its batteries died, then silently for two more months before falling back into the atmosphere. Its radio signal is easily detectable even by radio amateurs. 1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Angola sign a protocol on establishing diplomatic relations. 2005 - A monument honoring Baluan Sholak (1864-1919) is unveiled at his grave in Bulandy district, Akmola region.

2007 - Non-governmental ecological organizations of Kazakhstan establish Kazakhstan's Biodiversity Preservation Fund corporate fund. It is called to create funding scheme of projects aimed at preserving the country's biological diversity and sustainable use of natural resources through grant assistance.

2008 - Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation is founded as the key economic entity of Kazakhstan. 2012 - A monument to Saken Seifullin is unveiled in Kievka village, Karaganda region. Seifullin was a poet, writer, founder of the modern Kazakh literature. 2012 - Scientists of the Margulan Archeology Institute unearth 2 golden discs with ornaments in Shymkent. 2013 - The archeographic expedition to Iran finds a palace collection of diplomatic documents in Tehran containing correspondence of Safavid rulers with Kazakh khans. 2016 - The 15th sitting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council takes place in Brussels. 2017 - TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov is awarded a medal of the Turkish Foreign Ministry for his contribution to preservation of Turkic languages, culture and art.