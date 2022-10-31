October 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.

CEO of JSC SamrukKazyna National Welfare Fund





















– Deputy Chief of Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan





















- Kazakhstani chess player who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).