31 October 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.
Almassadam SATKALIYEV (1970) – CEO of JSC SamrukKazyna National Welfare Fund
Malik MURZALIN (1971) – Deputy Chief of Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Dinara Saduakassova (1996) - Kazakhstani chess player who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).
