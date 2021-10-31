October 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.

NAMES

(1970) is the CEO at the Samruk Kazyna National welfare Fund, JSC.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2021.













(1971) is the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Yale School of Management.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2019.













(1973) is the deputy CEO at the Baiterek National Management Holding JSC.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Bremen Institute.

Has been serving since October 2016.

Nurdaulet Toleyev (1984) is the head of the front office of the Presidential Administration.

He graduated from the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been acting since July 2019.









(1996) is the Kazakh chess player.

She earned four world youth girls' titles and world junior girls' titles under the age of 14, 17, 18, and 20.

She holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

She was born in Akmola. She started playing chess when she was five.