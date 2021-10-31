Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 31. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 October 2021, 08:00
October 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.

NAMES

photo

Almassadam Satkaliyev (1970) is the CEO at the Samruk Kazyna National welfare Fund, JSC.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2021.




photo

Malik Murzalin (1971) is the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Yale School of Management.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2019.




photo

Anuar Omarkhodzhayev (1973) is the deputy CEO at the Baiterek National Management Holding JSC.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Bremen Institute.

Has been serving since October 2016.

photo

Nurdaulet Toleyev (1984) is the head of the front office of the Presidential Administration.

He graduated from the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been acting since July 2019.



photo

Dinara Saduakassova (1996) is the Kazakh chess player.

She earned four world youth girls' titles and world junior girls' titles under the age of 14, 17, 18, and 20.

She holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

She was born in Akmola. She started playing chess when she was five.


Kazakhstan's Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan's water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
