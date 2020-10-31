October 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.

– the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazpost.

The Zhambyl region native graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute, and the Dughlat Taraz State University.

He has been holding his current position since September 2018.

– the Managing Director – Head of the Asset Management Directorate of NWF Samruk Kazyna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KEGOC.

The Almaty native is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his professional life, he took up different positions at different companies.

He was appointed to his present positions in 2018.

– the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

The Aktobe native graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1996; he completed the international courses for senior diplomats under the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry in 2000; in 2006, he graduated the Yale School of Management in 2006.

Throughout his career, he took up different positions, including a first deputy President’s chief of staff, governor of Akmola region.

He was appointed to the recent position in March 2019.

– a division chief of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

a Kazakh chess player, international grandmaster among women, international master among men, four-time champion of the world under 14, 17, 18, and 20. The Akmola city native began pursuing her chess career at the age of 10.