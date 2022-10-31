Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

31 October 2022, 07:00
31 October 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 31.

1995 – Products of Atyrau oil refinery JSC are awarded The Golden Globe international prize, Denmark.

2005 - Kazakhstan establishes the Space Council under the Kazakh Government.

2011 - Well-known Kazakh writer Akim Tarazi, young talented writer Askar Altau, playwright Rosa Mukanova are awarded The Franz Kafka Prize, an international literary award, and special diplomas for contribution and development of the world literature.

2015 - Kazakhstan's national pavilion ranks among top 3 at the EXPO Milano 2015. The theme of the national pavilion located in a two-storey building with the total area of 3,000 square meters was Kazakhstan - Country of Opportunities.

2019 – For the first time, Kazakhstan becomes the chair of the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR). It was announced at ISAR 36th session in Geneva.

2020 - Nur-Sultan hosts an opening ceremony of ÁMEN Animation film festival whose goal is to promote development of Kazakhstani animation and support young talents.

2021 – Swimmer Adilbek Mussin sets records of Kazakhstan at the World Cup in Kazan (Tatarstan) - two in 200m butterfly and one in 50m butterfly.


