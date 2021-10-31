October 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 31.

EVENTS

1995 – The 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Nigmatzhan Isingarin, holds the meeting of the state commission on relocation of higher and central state bodies to Akmola.

1995 – Products of Atyrau oil refinery JSC are awarded The Golden Globe international prize, Denmark.

1998 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Buyuk xizmatlari uchun Order for great contribution to the development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

2005 – Kazakhstan establishes the Space Council under the Kazakh Government.

2011 – Well-known Kazakh writer Akim Tarazi, young talented writer Askar Altau, playwright Rosa Mukanova are awarded The Franz Kafka Prize, an international literary award, and special diplomas for contribution and development of the world literature.

2015 - Kazakhstan's national pavilion ranks among top 3 at the EXPO Milano 2015.

2018 – Kazakhstan grappling team performed its best at the World Championship in Baku which brought together the best athletes from 40 states of the world.

2019 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever is elected as the chair of the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR). It was made public at ISAR 36th session in Geneva.

2020 – Nur-Sultan hosts an opening ceremony of ÁMEN Animation film festival. Its goal is to give an impetus to the development of Kazakhstani animation and support young talents.



