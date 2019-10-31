Go to the main site
    October 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 31.

    DATES

    The World Cities Day

    The World Cities Day is observed on the 31st of October. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly's resolution 68/239.

    EVENTS

    1995 - Nigmatzhan Isingarin, First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, chairs the opening meeting of the State Commission on relocation of government bodies to Akmola (Nur-Sultan).

    1995 – Products of the JSC «Atyrau oil refinery» were awarded the international prize «The Golden Globe».

    1998 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded with the Order «Buyuk xizmatlari uchun» for great contribution to the development of friendship and mutually profitable cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2015 - Kazakhstan's national pavilion is among top 3 at the EXPO Milano 2015 claiming the Best Revelation of the Theme and Content Award the same day. The theme of the Kazakh pavilion which covered an area of more than 3,000 square meters was Kazakhstan - Land of Opportunities.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
