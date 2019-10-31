Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
31 October 2019, 07:00
October 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 31.

DATES

The World Cities Day

The World Cities Day is observed on the 31st of October. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly's resolution 68/239.

EVENTS

1995 - Nigmatzhan Isingarin, First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, chairs the opening meeting of the State Commission on relocation of government bodies to Akmola (Nur-Sultan).

1995 – Products of the JSC «Atyrau oil refinery» were awarded the international prize «The Golden Globe».

1998 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded with the Order «Buyuk xizmatlari uchun» for great contribution to the development of friendship and mutually profitable cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2015 - Kazakhstan's national pavilion is among top 3 at the EXPO Milano 2015 claiming the Best Revelation of the Theme and Content Award the same day. The theme of the Kazakh pavilion which covered an area of more than 3,000 square meters was Kazakhstan - Land of Opportunities.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev