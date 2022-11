October 30. Today's Birthdays

30 October 2022, 08:00

30 October 2022, 08:00

October 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of October.

























Zhabal YERGALIYEV (1955) - member of the Senators’ Council of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Murat AITENOV (1981) – Mayor of Shymkent city