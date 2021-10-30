Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 30. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of October.

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhabal YERGALIYEV was born in 1955 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career he was a journalist and correspondent of many Kazakhstani newspapers. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2011 and stayed there until 2017.

Akim (mayor) of Satpayev town Askar IDRISSOV was born in 1975 in Dzhekazgan. He is a graduate of the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University and the Kazakh National Technical University. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Prime Minister’s Office, the administration of Karaganda region and the Nur Otan Party. He took up his recent post in January 2016.

Akim (mayor) of Priozersk town Sapar SATAYEV was born in 1980 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Serikpayev East Kazakhstan State University. He used to work for Kazavtodor company and in the regional administration of Karaganda region. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2021, he was the deputy akim (head) of Bukhar-Zhyrau district of Karaganda region.

Akim (mayor) of Shymkent city Murat AITENOV was born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Shtemenko Krasnodar Military Institute. Prior to taking up the recent post in January 2020, he was the first deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city.
