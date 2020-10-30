Go to the main site
    October 30. Today's Birthdays

    30 October 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of October.

    Akim (mayor) of Satpayev town Askar IDRISSOV was born in 1975 in the town of Dzhekazgan. He is a graduate of the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University and the Kazakh National Technical University. throughout his professional career he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Prime Minister’s Office, the administration of Karaganda region and the Nur Otan Party. He took up his recent post in January 2016.

    Akim (mayor) of Shymkent city Murat AITENOV was born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Shtemenko Krasnodar Military Institute. Prior to taking up the recent post in January 2020, he was the first deputy akim of Shymkent city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

