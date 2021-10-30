October 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 30.

EVENTS

1993 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the Meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the Turkic-Speaking States, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

2006 – Kazakhstan publishes The Atlas of key species: higher plants and backboned animals. It illustrates 9 fish species, 54 bird species, and 18 animal species.

2007 – European Parliament Deputy Struan Stevenson publishes a book Eternal grief about the Semipalatinsk Testing Ground following his 8 trips to Semipalatinsk region.

2012 – The first innovation scientific molecular-genetic laboratory – the Shared Knowledge Centre opens at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in Almaty city.

2012 – The ATOM Project presentation takes place at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Hague.

2012 – The Code of Ethics of Journalists is adopted at the joint session of the Board of Kazakhstani Union of Journalists and the Club of Editors-in-Chief held at the Kazmedia Centre in Astana. It includes 8 articles with key rules.

2017 – The opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway link takes place. it is the key section of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor called to provide Kazakhstan’s access to the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

2017 – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) awards Abduali Kaidar, Rabiga Syzdyk, and Shoru Sarybai special medals for their contribution to the development of Turkic studies in the Gylym Ordasy in Almaty.

2018 – The Digital Bridge international innovation forum hosts the first Digital Bridge Awards in the sphere of digitalization.



