October 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 30.

1993 – In Ankara, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Turkic-Speaking Countries. Leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attend the event.

2007 – Member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson issues the book «Crying Forever» about the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site. The goal of the book is to attract the world community’s attention to the problems of the local people, the victims of the nuclear testing.

2012 – A Shared Knowledge Center, the first innovative research molecular genetics laboratory in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, is opened at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in Almaty. The laboratory specializes in studying human genome, proteomics and pharmacogenetics. 2012 – The ATOM Project is presented at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the Hague.

2017 – Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad line is inaugurated. The Trans-Caspian international transport corridor will let Kazakhstan get new routes of accession to the Black and Mediterranean seas.

2017 – TWESCO International Turkic Academy honours academicians Abduali Kaidar, Rabiga Syzdyk and Shora Sarybay with special medals for their outstanding contribution to the development of Turkology. The ceremony is held in Almaty.

