October 3. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

(1900-1940) is a singer, artist, dombra player, composer, one of the first professional Kazakh actors.

A native of Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teachers' Training Institute (Today's Abai Kazakh National Teachers' Training University).









(1941-2012) is a writer and translator.

Born in Alma-Ata is a graduate of the Teachers’ Training Institute.

Translated into Russian the works of well-known Kazakh writers such as Sherkhan Murtaza, Oralkhan Bokeyev, Kemel Tokayev, Kaldarbek Naimanbayev, etc.













(1958) is a public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





















(1978) is a director general at the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turgai region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian University.

Throughout her career she acted as a political analyst of the Commercial Television Channel, deputy director of the information and analytics program directorate, head of the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, head of the press service, press secretary of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Public Relations Department director at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, advisor to the 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, Advisor to the PM of Kazakhstan.

She has been appointed to the recent post in August 2019.

(1978) is the Governor of the city of Aktobe.

Born in Russia is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh State Academy of Sports and Tourism, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the President of Russia.

Has been serving since March 2020.









(1980) is a secretary of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan, chief of staff of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Ural State Law Academy, Yekaterinburg.

Nominated in December 2015.













(1980) is the Prosecutor of the city of Turkistan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Eurasian National University.

Has been acting September 2019.