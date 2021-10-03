October 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of October.

NAMES

– akyn, singer, artist, dombra player, composer, one of the first professional Kazakh actors.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Education in Orenburg, Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Throughout his career, Baizakov played the lead role in some plays and wrote a number of epic works and poems.









– writer, translator.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Pedagogical Institute.

Over different years he worked for Zhambyl region’s Zhualinsk district newspaper as well as Zhambyl regional newspaper as a translator and contributed to Leninskaya smena newspaper.

He translated the works of some prominent Kazakh writers into the Russian language.

He is the author of some novels and trilogies.

Mamyshuly was elected a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan several times.

– a public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, postgraduate courses from the Kazakh Public Administration Academy, holds a PhD degree from the Moscow State Technological Academy.

















– General Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

Born in Yessil city, Turgai region, she graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian University.

In 2019 she acted as an Advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister.

She took up his recent post in August 2019.





– Mayor of Aktobe city.

Born in Orenburg region, Russia, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Sport and Tourism, Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University, completed postgraduate studies at the Russian Academy of National economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2020.









– Secretary of the High Judicial Council of Kazakhstan – Head of Kazakhstan’s Judicial Council Office.

He is a graduate of the Uralsk State Law Academy in Ekaterinburg.

He took up his recent post in December 2015.