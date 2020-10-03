October 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of October.

Isa Baizakov (1900-1940) – an improvising singer and poet, artist, Dombra player, composer, one of the first professional Kazakh artists. Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Education in Orenburg, the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute (now the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University). He was famous for his singing and improvised skills in playing Dombra at a young age.

Bakhytzhan Momyshuly (1941-2012) – a writer, translator. Born in the city of Alma-Ata, he graduated from high school number 10 and the Pedagogical Institute, majoring in international languages. In different years, he worked at the editorial office of the district newspaper of Zhualinsk district, Zhambyl region as well as a translator at the Zhambyl regional newspaper and as a contributor to Leninskaya smena newspaper.

Zagipa Baliyeva (born in 1958) – a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security. The Alma-Ata region native, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University to be a lawyer and legal expert.

Raushan Kazhibayeva (born in 1978) – the Director General of the TV and Radio Complex national joint-stock company under the President of Kazakhstan. Born in the town of Yessil, Turgay region, she is a graduate of the Gumilyeva Eurasian University, majoring in journalism.

Askhat Shakharov (born in 1978) – the mayor of Aktobe city. Born in Orenburg region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Sport and Tourism, the Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics, majoring in international economics, completed post-graduated studied at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

Ruslan Yensebayev (born in 1981) – the vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University, the Institute of Management.



