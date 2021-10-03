Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2021, 07:00
October 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 3.

DATES

The Teacher’s Day is marked on the first Sunday of October in Kazakhstan alongside Belarus, Latvia, and Ukraine. The Day was established in 1980 in the USSR.

The Day of Cooperation of the Turkic speaking countries is observed on October 3 each year since 2011.

EVENTS

1883 – The Abai Semipalatinsk Universal Library is founded.

1946 – The first stage of the semi-automatic telephone station for 600 subscribers is put into operation in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev puts forward the proposal to establish the Scientific Center for the Study of the Past, Present, and Future of the Turkic world at the 9th Summit of the Turkic speaking countries held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. The Kazakh government decreed to set up the Turkic Academy JSC.

2012 – The photo album about the Alash Orda movement is released.

2016 - The Government for Citizens State Corporation creates the single herbarium fund with over three thousand plant species growing in Kazakhstan.

2018 – The Independent National Expert Community is set up.


