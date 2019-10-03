Go to the main site
    October 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 3.

    EVENTS

    Day of Cooperation of Turkic Speaking Countries

    The Day of Cooperation of Turkic Speaking Countries is celebrated on October 3. Upon signature the Presidents of the Republics of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey on October 3rd, 2009, the Nakchevan Agreement aiming at the institutionalization of the cooperation among our states entered into force. The day of the signature of this historical agreement has accordingly been declared the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Speaking Countries.

    2009 - Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests founding an international scientific centre to study the past, present and future of the Turkic world at the IX Summit of Turkic-Speaking Countries held in Azerbaijan. The Kazakh Government establishes the Turkic Academy noncommercial joint stock company.

    2011 – «The Jerk» movie directed by Kanagat Mustafin produced by Kazakhfilm takes third place in the nomination «The Best feature film about sports» at the VIII Atlant International Film Festival.

    2015 - A memorial complex of one of the most famous Kazakh rulers opened in the Aytekebi district. The remains of the great khan of the Younger Zhuz Khan Abulkhair sleep on the territory of «Khan Molasy» medieval necropolis.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
