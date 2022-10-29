Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 29. Today's Birthdays

29 October 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of October.

NAMES

Shokyr BOLTEKULY (1916-1994) is the Kazakh sportsman, the first Kazakh to become the master of sports of USSR, one of the founders of development of boxing in Kazakhstan.

Born in Mangistau region is the graduate of the Kyiv arts academy and physical culture institute. Held had 223 bouts winning 199 of them.




Muzafar ALIMBAYEV (1923-2017) is the poet, literary critic, translator, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, honored worker of culture.

Native of Pavlodar region. in 1958-1986 served as the editor-in-chief of Baldyrgan magazine. His works were translated into many languages.





Meiram PSHEMBAYEV (1959) is the political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk zoo -technical and veterinary institute, Northwest Academy of Science.






Chingis ARINOV (1983) is the deputy head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan - head of the President’s Security Service.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations, Civil Aviation Academy.

Has been serving since January 2022.


