Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 October 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of October.

    NAMES

    Shokyr Boltekuly (1916-1994) is the first Kazakh to become the master of sports of USSR, one of the founders of boxing in Kazakhstan.

    Born in Mangistau region is the graduate of the Kyiv arts academy and Physical culture institute.

    Throughout his career he won in 199 out 223 bouts in the rink. He thrice won the title of the champion of Kazakhstan.


    Muzafar Alimbayev (1923-2017) is the poet, translator, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, merited worker of culture.

    He was born in Pavlodar region.

    His works are translated into many languages of the world. He is one of the translators of Kyrgyz Manas Epos.


    Meyram Pshembayev (1959) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk zootechnical and veterinary institute, North-West Academy of Sciences of Saint Petersburg.


    Auelkhan Turgumbekov (1959) is the chief of staff of the Governor of Turkestan region.

    He was born in South Kazakhstan.

    Has been serving since 2018.


    Kozhakhan Zhabagiyev (1960) is the head of the Almaty state business college.

    Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirgiz State University.

    Has been acting since February 2021.


    Yerlan Aitzhanov (1964) is the chairman of the North Kazakhstan regional court.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been working since June 2016.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region