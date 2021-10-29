Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 29. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of October.

NAMES

photo

Shokyr Boltekuly (1916-1994) is the first Kazakh to become the master of sports of USSR, one of the founders of boxing in Kazakhstan.

Born in Mangistau region is the graduate of the Kyiv arts academy and Physical culture institute.

Throughout his career he won in 199 out 223 bouts in the rink. He thrice won the title of the champion of Kazakhstan.

photo


Muzafar Alimbayev (1923-2017) is the poet, translator, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, merited worker of culture.

He was born in Pavlodar region.

His works are translated into many languages of the world. He is one of the translators of Kyrgyz Manas Epos.

photo


Meyram Pshembayev (1959) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk zootechnical and veterinary institute, North-West Academy of Sciences of Saint Petersburg.

photo


Auelkhan Turgumbekov (1959) is the chief of staff of the Governor of Turkestan region.

He was born in South Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since 2018.

photo


Kozhakhan Zhabagiyev (1960) is the head of the Almaty state business college.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirgiz State University.

Has been acting since February 2021.

photo


Yerlan Aitzhanov (1964) is the chairman of the North Kazakhstan regional court.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been working since June 2016.


