Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2020, 08:00
October 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of October.

Shokyr Boltekuly (1916-1994) – the first Kazakh to become a master of sport of the USSR, one of the promoters of boxing in Kazakhstan. Born in the village of Zharmysh, Mangistau region, he graduated from the Kyiv Academy of Art and Institute of Physical Culture in 1947.

Over his boxing career, Boltekuly had a total of 233 fights, of which 199 he won. He is the three-time champion of Kazakhstan.

He also worked in the Kazakhfilm film studio as a painter as well as at Kazakh adebieti (Kazakh literature) newspaper.

The Shokyr Boltekuly international boxing tournament is held in Mangistau region.

Muzafar Alimbayev (1923-2017) – a poet, literary scholar, translator, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, merited worker of culture. He was born in Pavlodar region. Between 1948 and 1958, he headed the department of Pioner magazine as well as acted as a deputy editor-in-chief at Kazakh adebietu newspaper. From 1958 to 1986, he worked as an editor-in-chief of Baldyrgan magazine.

Throughout his creative life, he penned numerous verses, several collections of poetry. He is one of the authors of the text of the Kazakh national anthem.

He translated the works of Pushkin, Lermontov, Toktagul, Rainis into Kazakh, and is among the translators who translated the Kyrgyz epos Manas into Kazakh. His works were translated into many languages.

Meiram Pshembayev (born in 1959) – a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional development. Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk Zoo-technical and Veterinary Institute in 1983, the North Kazakhstan Academy of Science in Saint Petersburg.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2016.



Kozhakhan Zhabagiyev (born in 1960) – a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on finance and budget, Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University, majoring in economics in 1982. He took up his current position in March 2016.





Yerlan Aithanov (born in 1964) – the Chairman of the North Kazakhstan Regional Court.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University to become a lawyer in 1990.

His appointment to the current position was in June 2016.



Didar Smagulov (born in 1990) – a director of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. Born in the city of Karaganda, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, majoring in law in 2012, earned his master’s degree in economics from the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in 2015. He was appointed to his current post in March 2020.
