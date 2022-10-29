Go to the main site
    October 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 October 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 29.

    EVENTS

    1949 – The Ulba Metallurgical Plant is established.

    1996 – Then President of Pakistan Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari pays an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    2015 – The Kazakh and Chinese Culture Ministries ink a memorandum in the field of preservation, restoration, and conservation of monuments of history and culture

    2018 – The Kazakh-Romanian Investment Fund in the energy field is set up.

    2020 – The Almaty and West Altai State Natural Reserves are included in the UNESCO World Network of Reserves.

    2021 – The new building of the International Turkic Academy is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital.

    Events
