October 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

29 October 2022, 07:00
29 October 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 29.

EVENTS

1949 – The Ulba Metallurgical Plant is established.

1996 – Then President of Pakistan Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari pays an official visit to Kazakhstan.

2015 – The Kazakh and Chinese Culture Ministries ink a memorandum in the field of preservation, restoration, and conservation of monuments of history and culture

2018 – The Kazakh-Romanian Investment Fund in the energy field is set up.

2020 – The Almaty and West Altai State Natural Reserves are included in the UNESCO World Network of Reserves.

2021 – The new building of the International Turkic Academy is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital.

