October 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 29.

EVENTS

1949 – Ulba Metallurgical Plant, the flagship of Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector, is established. The plant is known as a reliable partner and supplier of rare metals to Europe, America, and Asia.

1996 – President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan. Within the framework of the official visit, Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign the Statement on Prospects of Bilateral Relations. The visiting President of Pakistan stresses that the first Pakistani Embassy in Central Asian is unveiled in Almaty.

1999 – A bronze monument to outstanding Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is unveiled next to the building of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

2010 – A monument to Kazakh akyn and poet Suyunbai Aronuly is installed in Taldykorgan.

2010 – Daughter of well-known historian, archeologist and academician Alkei Margulan donates his personal archive to the Pavlodar State University. The archive consists of never-seen-before and never-published-before documents.

2013 – A 100-tenge coin dated to the World Boxing Championships. Almaty 2013 is released in Kazakhstan. In 2013 Kazakhstan hosts the World Boxing Championships for the first time in history.

2015 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China China ink the Memorandum of Cooperation in the sphere of preservation, restoration and conservation of historical and cultural monuments.

2016 – Kazakhstani director Doskhan Zholzhaksynov’s drama Qunanbai is honored with the Amir Abdrazakov Prize «For national spirit» at the 3rd International National and Ethnic Film Festival in Ufa.

2018 – The Kazakh-Romanian Investment Fund in Energy is established. The goal of the fund is to implement the energy projects aimed at the development of local energy sector and further strengthening of KMGI positions in the Romanian market.

2019 – Legendary strikers of FC Kairat Evstaphiy Pechlevanidis is honored at the Kazakh Embassy in Greece. During the Soviet era Pechlevanidis scores 69 goals in 226 football matches for FC Kairat.

2020 – Almaty and West-Altai state natural reserves are listed in the UNESCO Network of Biiosphere Reserves.