October 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 29.

DATES

Republic Day in Turkey

The Republic Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923.

EVENTS

1949 – The flagship of Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector, Ulba Metallurgical Plant, is established. The plant is known as a reliable partner and supplier of rare metals and metal items to Europe, America, and Asia.

1996 – President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, Kazakhstan and Pakistan ink the Statement on Prospects of Bilateral Relations. The President of Pakistan stresses that the first Embassy in Pakistan in Central Asian is unveiled in Almaty city.

1999 – A bronze monument to great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is unveiled at the building of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2010 – A monument to Kazakh akyn and poet Suyunbai Aronuly is unveiled in Taldykorgan.

2010 – Daughter of well-known historian, archeologist and academician Alkei Margulan donates his archive to the Pavlodar State University.

2013 – A 100-tenge coin dated to the 'World Boxing Championships. Almaty 2013' is released in Kazakhstan. That year Kazakhstan hosts the World Boxing Championships for the first time in history.

2015 – Kazakhstan and China sign the Memorandum of Cooperation in the sphere of preservation, restoration and conservation of historical and cultural monuments.

2016 – Kazakhstani director Doskhan Zholzhaksynov’s drama Qunanbai wins the Amir Abdrazakov Prize «For national spirit» at the 3rd International National and Ethnic Film Festival in Ufa.

2018 – The Kazakh-Romanian Investment Fund in Energy is established. The goal of the fund is to implement the energy projects aimed at the development of local energy sector and further strengthening of KMGI positions in the Romanian market.



