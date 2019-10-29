October 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 29.

1949 – Ulba Metallurgical Plant, the flagship of Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector, is established. The plant is known as a reliable partner and supplier of rare metals and metal items to Europe, America and Asia.

1996 – President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, the Kazakh-Pakistani Statement on Prospects of Bilateral Relations was signed.

2018 – Kazakh-Romanian Investment Fund in Energy is established. The goal of the fund is to implement the energy projects aimed at development of the local energy sector and further strengthening of KMGI positions at the Romanian market.