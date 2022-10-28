October 28. Today's Birthdays

October 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of October.

NAMES

Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov (1893-1920) – poet-democrat.

He was born in Kzyl-Tau district, Kokshetau region.

In 1914, he wrote Kamar sulu novel – one of the notable works of Kazakh literature of the pre-revolution period.

Gerold Belger (1934-2015) – Kazakh translator, prose writer, publicist, literary critic, honored worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Saratov region, Russia, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

Gerold Belger wrote his works in German, Russian, and Kazakh languages. He authored several research works, around 25 collections of stories and articles. He translated a number of works of Kazakh writers from Kazakh into Russia, and works of German poets and writers from German into Russian.

Roza Rymbayeva (1957) – Kazakh pop singer (soprano), teacher, professor, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, winner of the Kazakh State Prize, merited artist of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Zhurgenov Alma-Ata Theatre and Art Institute.

Yerzhan Mukash (1965) – Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated form the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, advanced training courses for ambassadors and heads of structural divisions at Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.