October 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of October.

Kazakhstani translator, publicist and honored cultural worker Gerold BELGER (1934-2015) was born in in the Saratov Region (Russia). He graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. Between 1958 and 1960 he worked as a teacher in Baikadam village of Zhambyl region. In 1963-1964 Belger contributed to Zhuldyz journal. Since 1992, he worked as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Fenix (Phoenix) magazine which was published in German. Belger penned over 40 books and translated works by Beimbet Mailin, Khamza Yessenzhanov, Abdizhamil Nurpeissov, Abish Kekilbayev, Dukenbay Doszhanov into the Russian language. He also translated some German poets and writers into Russian such as Ernst Kontschak, Nelli Wakker etc. Belger was awarded Parasat Order, the Mailin Prize by the Kazakhstan Union of Writers, the Peace and Spiritual Accord Prize by the President of Kazakhstan and PEN-Club award (1996). He died in Almaty at the age of 81.



Beloved Kazakhstani singer, teacher, professor, the People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1986), laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2004) and honored singer of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Roza RYMBAYEVA was born in 1957 in Semiplatinsk region. She is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Institute of Arts. Between 1976 and 1979 she was the soloist of Gulder («Flowers») pop ensemble. In 1979 she joined the Arai pop band, managed by her future husband Taskyn Okapov. Since 1979 till present Roza Rymbayeva has been the soloist of Kazakhconcert. Her repertoire includes songs by the Kazakh and foreign composers.



Ambassador at large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan MUKASH was born in 1965 in Taldykorgan region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served at the Kazakh embassies in Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Libya and was Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman for five years between 2014-2019. He was appointed the Director of Asia and Africa Department of the Foreign Ministry in June 2019.

Prominent Kazakh poet(1893-1920) was born in Kzyl-Tau district of Kokshetau region. Sultanmakhmut was educated at medrese in Bayanaul between 1908 and 1910. In late 1912 he moved to the Russian city of Troitsk to continue his studies. At a local school he studied Russian, familiarized himself with the works of Abai, Pushkin, Lermontov, and Krylov. Later in life he became one of the editors of Aikap magazine. Sultanmakhmut's essays and poems appeared on the pages of this magazine. In 1914, he released his novel called «Kamar Sulu», one of the most significant works in the Kazakh literature in prerevolutionary period. Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov died of tuberculosis at the young age of 26.