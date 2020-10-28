October 28. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of October.

NAMES

Outstanding Kazakh poet Sultanmakhmut TORAIGYROV was born 126 years ago in 1893 in Kzyl-Tau district of Kokshetau region and passed away in 1920. Sultanmakhmut was educated at medrese in Bayanaul (1908-1910). In late 1912 Sultanmakhmut moved to the Russian city of Troitsk to continue his studies. At a local school he studies Russian, familiarizes himself with the works of Abai, Pushkin, Lermontov, and Krylov. Later in life he becomes one of the leading editors of Aikap magazine. Sultanmakhmut's essays and poems were published on the pages of this magazine. In 1914, he published Kamar Sulu novel, one of the most significant works in the Kazakh literature in prerevolutionary period. Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov died of tuberculosis in 1918 at the young age of 26.

Kazakhstani translator, publicist and honored cultural worker Gerold BELGER was born in 1934 in the Saratov Region (Russia). He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. In 1958-1960 he worked as a teacher in Baikadam village of Zhambyl region. In 1963-1964 Belger contributed to Zhuldyz journal. Since 1992, he worked as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Fenix (Phoenix) magazine which was published in German. Belger authored over 40 books and translated works by Beimbet Mailin, Khamza Yessenzhanov, Abdizhamil Nurpeissov, Abish Kekilbayev, Dukenbay Doszhanov into Russian. He also translated some German poets and writers into Russian such as Ernst Kontschak, Nelli Wakker etc. Belger was awarded Parasat Order, the Mailin Prize by the Kazakhstan Union of Writers, Peace and Spiritual Accord Prize by the President of Kazakhstan and PEN-Club award (1996). On February 7, 2015 Gerald Belger died in Almaty at the age of 81.

Beloved Kazakhstani singer, lecturer, professor, the People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1986), laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2004) and honored singer of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Roza RYMBAYEVA was born in 1957 in Semiplatinsk region. She is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Institute of Arts. From 1976 to 1979 she was a soloist of Gulder («Flowers») youth pop ensemble. In 1979 she joined Arai pop band, managed by her husband Taskyn Okapov. Since 1979 till present Roza Rymbayeva has been a soloist of Kazakhconcert. Her repertoire includes songs by Kazakh and foreign composers, along with the works by modern composers she performs national songs.

Director of Asia and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan MUKASH was born in 1965 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served at the Kazakh embassies in Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Libya and was Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman for five years. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019.



