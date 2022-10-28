October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

DATES

The International Animation Day is celebrated on October 28. The day was proclaimed in 2002 by the ASIFA (International Animated Film Association) as the main global event to celebrate the art of animation.

EVENTS

1953 – The first run-of-the-river hydroelectric power station is put into operation in Ile-Alatau.

1992 – The internal troops of the Republic of Kazakhstan are formed.

1998 – People’s artist of Kazakhstan, violinist Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva is given the Artist of the World title by UNESCO decision.

2005 – The Central State Museum of Kazakhstan holds the exhibition «Kyz Zhibek epos’s 500 years» in Almaty city.

2005 – The presentation of the first issue of the literary magazine Un (Voice) featuring articles about literature, including critical ones, verses, stories of poets and writers, translations of world’s great literary works into Kazakh is held. The 20-page magazine is published one every three months.

2013 – The Kazakhstani alpinist Andrey Gundaryev climbed the highest peak in Australia and Oceania - the Carstensz pyramid (4884m).

2015 – The statue to the well-known Kazakh writer and translator Gerold Belger is unveiled in the city of Almaty.

2015 – The special editions of the works of the Kazakh singing improviser Suyunbay Aronuly coupled with the commentaries of Turkish and other renowned foreign figures of contemporary poetry are issued in the Turkish language in Turkiye.

2016 – The first trade house of Kazakhstan is opened in the Shanghai free trade zone, China.

2020 – A presentation of the book including the articles of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century» in six UN languages takes place as part of the republican scientific and practical conference «The Legacy of Abai».

2021 – Kazakh musician Imanbek Zeikenov receives the Grammy statuette delivered from Los Angeles after seven months since the official Grammy Awards ceremony.